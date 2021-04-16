The border between Quebec and Ontario is closed as of this past Monday, Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault announced.
"As of Monday, we will close our border with Ontario and ensure tight movement controls," she wrote on Twitter. "We are in discussions with the Ontario government to determine the terms. The propagation of variants must be limited. It's a matter of security."
Ontario's COVID new case numbers have skyrocketed, with 4,812 cases reported Friday, part of an upward trend. The province extended its stay-at-home order to May 20. By comparison, Quebec reported 1,527 new cases on the same day.
"I will continue to collaborate with Premier Ford and the Ontario government to keep our citizens safe," Premier François Legault wrote on Twitter. "Variants have no boundaries. We are all working together to break this third wave."
