Quebec ombudsperson finds 'worrying' flaws at Montreal Children's Hospital

A report from Quebec's Ombudsperson says there have been"worrying" flaws regarding care at the Montreal Children's Hospital, which is now located at the Glen site in NDG.
According to reports, Ombudsperson Marc-Andre Dowd looked at 16 medical files last fall. The shortcomings include:
• Not enough monitoring of the vital signs of patients after surgery, including that of a 16-year-old discharged from the hospital with low blood pressure and a four-month baby whose vital and neurological signs were not taken often enough. The latter instance resulted in the baby ending up in intensive care with septic shock.
• Improper monitoring after receiving opiates, such as the pain-killing morphine. Of 16 records looked at, half of the patients received the drugs, but only one was correctly followed.
The ombudsperson said the hospital has already taken steps to remedy the issues since the report was completed in March. The report recommended that staff be properly trained regarding pediatric opioid therapy.
An MCH spokesperson confirmed to the media that the hospital has acted on the report's recommendations, and that regular audits are done to maintain the proper quality of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.