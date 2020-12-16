Quebec’s ombudsman Marie Rinfret produced an interim report after conducting an investigation into the issues surrounding Quebec’s CHSLD seniors residences this past spring.
Based on 1,355 witness statements which include testimonies from CHSLD employees, CHSLD residents, their family members as well as health authority managers and independent caregivers — the report concluded that the public long term care facilities were a blind spot for the government throughout the pandemic planning process.
At the center of the tragedies which occurred in seniors residences amidst the pandemic is a multi-layered systemic disfunction which resulted in a massive institutional failure.
The document explains that the pandemic planning process did not account for the “on-the-ground” reality in CHSLD’s.
The majority of CHSLD’s were shorthanded before the COVID-19 outbreak even began. At the onset of COVID, many workers left their posts for a number of reasons including being infected with the virus themselves. Staff replacement did not come fast enough and there was simply no certified staff available to replace all of the vacant positions as many were left vacant for years. Many people who worked in CHSLD’s were already subjected to making up for the pressures of working in understaffed facilities for long periods of time long before COVID hit.
Without an organized plan structured around the safety of CHSLD patients, the facilities were asked to become de facto hospitals in a matter of days without adequate resources. In an attempt to keep hospitals from housing a viral outbreak, residences were flooded with COVID-19 patients.
As a result of staff shortages, mobility of on-board staff between institutions also caused the virus to spread.
Another issue mentioned in the report, was the lack of power given to local managers and the burden of important decision making given to the management persons who were too distant from the circumstances occurring in many residences of all sizes, all over, all in the same time period.
In the next phase of the investigation into the CHSLD crisis -which is expected to be complete by September 2021 — the ombudsman’s office will focus on the Health Ministry and the provincial public health structure.
