Quebec officially refuses Dawson expansion project

The Quebec government sent an official letter to Dawson board president Michael Goldwax refusing to proceed with a planned expansion project that it had previously approved, Goldwax revealed.
This despite a great deal of protest in the English community and a more than 20,000-signature petition for the expansion presented in the National Assembly. Côte St. Luc, Hamspead and other cities passed resolutions supporting the expansion and had hoped the government's mind would be changed in time for the March 22 budget.
Goldwax, who is also a Hampstead councillor, posted the March 23 letter from Higher Education Minister Danielle McCann on Facebook.
"As you already know, the expected increase in college student numbers by the 2029-2030 school year will lead to a significant need for space, mainly in CEGEPs in the greater Montreal region," McCann wrote. "As the financial resources available are limited, the Government of Quebec has chosen to prioritize projects to add space in French-speaking CEGEPs. In this context, I regret to announce the withdrawal of Dawson College's major project as part of the 2022-2032 PQI (infrastructure Project). The Ministry undertakes to support the college in the search for an alternative real estate solution to meet its need for space, in particular by renting space."
Goldwax posted a response.
"The CAQ is not in touch with reality," he wrote. "The majority of the student body in Dawson is Allophone and Francophone. The project would be providing proper spaces for classes, labs and equipment for the nursing and imaging programs which would provide graduates who will help our poor healthcare system. The Liberals made it clear that they will retable the project if elected. The Quebec Liberals believe that education should not be divided.
"Thank you everyone who has been campaigning to help Dawson. We will not stop our work to get this project moving."
