The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) announced that it will respond Jan. 25 to a commissioner's report's recommendations after a disproportionate amount of nursing candidates failed an entrance exam last fall.
Just over half of the candidates fell below the 55 percent passing score.
"We are aware that this situation creates uncertainty for nursing candidates, educational institutions and the health network," the OIIQ tweeted Thursday. "We will send a response to the Commissioner next week regarding the recommendations made in the report.
The report came from André Gariépy, the commissioner in charge of access to professional orders in Quebec. Gariépy has proposed postponing the March 2023 exam.
"It would be imprudent to force everyone to sit for the next exam before we know what went wrong last fall," his report said.
In a more detailed statement, the OIIQ posted that it "takes note of the progress report of the Commissioner for Admission to Professions and supports the process undertaken regarding the September 2022 exam, covering both the exam and the training.
"The OIIQ takes note of this progress report from the Commissioner and understands that there are still several groups to consult as well as documents to analyze....From the beginning, the OIIQ has collaborated openly and remains fully available until the conclusion of the investigation."
In an earlier reaction, the OIIQ said the pandemic hindered nursing candidates from being able to prepare for the exam.
Gariépy's report said there could have been problems with the exam itself and the training of nursing candidates, and that the candidates "likely suffered a prejudice in their professional integration" in last fall's test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.