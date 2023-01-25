Quebec nurses exam to go ahead despite failure concerns

The Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) responded Wednesday, as anticipated, to a commissioner’s report’s recommendations after a disproportionate amount of nursing candidates failed an entrance exam last fall.
Their response was that the exam will go ahead March 27 notwithstanding the fact that just over half of the candidates fell below the 55 percent passing score. The commissioner recommended that the exam be delayed until it was determined what went wrong.
Commissioner André Gariépy’s report said there could have been problems with the exam itself and the training of nursing candidates, and that the candidates “likely suffered a prejudice in their professional integration” in last fall’s test.
The OIIQ announced Jan. 25 that it will "implement measures to promote the success of the professional exam to be held on March 27" and will apply "certain relaxations concerning the application of the regulations relating to the exam, for the benefit of the nurses of tomorrow, the care settings and the teaching establishments."
The OIIQ says that while the situation may spark concerns, it has chosen to "apply an administrative tolerance and to provide new flexibility measures that will be added to the targeted and personalized support tools that have been put in place last fall."
These measures for the March exam include:
• "The temporary withdrawal of the obligation for all CEPIs (nursing candidates) to register for the March 2023 exam. CEPIs will be able to choose, in complete autonomy, not to register or not to take the exam next March without a failure being added to their file. Thus, people who do not feel able to take the next professional exam and/or who wish to wait for the conclusion of the Commissioner's investigation will be able to continue consolidating their knowledge until the exam scheduled for September 2023."
• "The OIIQ will work closely with those responsible for supervising CEPIs in clinical settings in order to properly guide CEPIs in their decision to take the March 2023 exam or not."
• "The OIIQ will restore the right to practice as a CEPI to people who have failed the September 2022 exam a third time or whose deadline for passing the exam ended in September 2022."
• "The OIIQ will allow a fourth attempt at the exam to CEPIs who failed the September 2022 exam for the third time. The OIIQ team will also ensure that all those concerned receive a communication to this effect on Wednesday, February 1 in order to register for the March exam.
Luc Mathieu, President of the OIIQ, stated that “as promised, we continue to support students by working with educational institutions to provide the optimal conditions for exam success. We have put forward several flexibility measures to promote the success of students, without ever compromising the level of care offered to the Quebec population."
The OIIQ also stated that:
• "Since 2018, the pass rate on the first attempt has generally been between 71% and 96%, compared to 51.4% during the exam on September 26."
• "Graduates from 30 of 55 CEGEPs and universities performed above the provincial average on average in the September 2022 professional exam."
• "Several of the CEPIs in this cohort had to follow a training path in a pandemic context."
• "It is false to claim that the professional examination favours university students. The exam assesses the knowledge seen in the college program."
