Quebec new COVID cases lower, 96.2 percent negative tests

Good news in Quebec's new daily COVID cases, as they continued to hover between 890 and 1,300 from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, well down from earlier in January.
Negative test results also increased, from 95.4 percent percent last week to 96.2 percent.
For Feb. 4, there were "1,101 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 267,773, of which 245,339 have now recovered."
In other statistics, hospitalizations declined from 1,163 on Jan. 29 to 1,040 Feb. 4. Hospitalizations in intensive care declined from 201 to 168. Deaths declined from 36 to seven.
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases shows very few significant increases in municipalities and boroughs, and many significant decreases from Jan. 26 to Feb, 1, compared to the week before. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, cases declined from less than five to zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases declined from 19 to 17.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases rose from 38 to 41.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases fell from 102 to 75.
• In Dorval, cases decreased dramatically from 27 to eight.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from 19 to nine.
• In Kirkland, cases decreased from 15 to nine.
• In Montreal West, cases decreased from seven to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases rose from 17 to 24.
• In Pointe Claire, cases fell from 18 to 15.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases fell from eight to five.
• In Westmount, cases fell from 30 to 26.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell dramatically from 364 to 295.
• In Lachine, new cases decreased from 88 to 67.
• LaSalle decreased significantly from 143 to 117.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell from 32 to 15.
• In Outremont, cases rose from 25 to 26.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases fell dramatically from 158 to 109.
• In St. Laurent, cases rose from 244 to 277.
• In Verdun, new cases fell dramatically from 92 to 47.
