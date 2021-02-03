Quebec new COVID cases lower, 95.4 percent negative tests

Quebec's new daily COVID cases continue to drop as of Jan. 28, with 1,328 new cases that day and other daily totals in preceding days reaching a low of 1,166 on Jan. 25.
Negative test results also increased dramatically, from 92.8 percent three weeks ago to 95.4 percent from Jan. 21 to 26.
For Jan. 28, there were "1,328 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 257,330, of which 232,221 have now recovered."
In other statistics, hospitalizations declined last week from 1,426 on Jan. 21 to 1,264 Jan. 27. Hospitalizations in intensive care fluctuated, but started the week wit 212 and ended it with the same number. The number of deaths increased and decreased during the week, but started at 45 Jan. 21 and was eight on Jan. 27.
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases shows few significant increases in municipalities and boroughs, and many significant decreases from Jan. 19 to 25, compared to Jan. 12 to 18. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, cases rose from zero to less than five.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases rose from 12 to 19, but down from 22 earlier in the month.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases fell dramatically from 72 to 36.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases rose from 87 to 100, but the numbers were at 119 earlier in January.
• In Dorval, cases rose from 20 to 28.
• In Hampstead, cases decreased from 20 to 18.
• In Kirkland, cases rose from 14 to 15, but down from 43 earlier in January.
• In Montreal West, cases fell from 12 to six.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases fell from 24 to 18, and from 43 earlier in January.
• In Pointe Claire, cases fell from 34 to 18, and from 47 earlier in January.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases rose from less than five to eight.
• In Westmount, cases rose from 16 to 29.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell dramatically from 476 to 339, and down from 558 earlier in January.
• In Lachine, new cases increased dramatically from 61 to 86.
• LaSalle decreased significantly from 214 to 131.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell from 34 to 33.
• In Outremont, cases rose from 21 to 25, well down from 63 early in January.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases rose from 135 to 158.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell dramatically from 271 to 215, well down from 373 in January.
• In Verdun, new cases rose from 82 to 86.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.