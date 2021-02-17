Quebec new COVID cases low, 96.5 percent negative cases

Quebec's new daily COVID cases hovered between a new low of 826 and just over 1,200 between Feb. 4 and 10, the latest provincial statistics reveal.
Negative test results also increased from Feb. 4 to 9, from 95.4 percent percent three weeks ago to 96.2 percent two weeks ago to 96.5 percent last week, even as the amount of tests conducted varied between 18,512 and 35,652.
For Feb. 11, there were "1,121 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 273,847, of which 252,651 have now recovered."
In other statistics, hospitalizations declined from 1,040 to 874 from Feb. 4 to 10. Hospitalizations in intensive care declined from 168 to 143. Deaths declined from 29 to eight.
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases shows very few significant increases in municipalities and boroughs, and many significant decreases from Feb. 2 to 8, compared to the week before. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases declined significantly from 17 to seven.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases rose slightly from 43 to 44
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases fell from 81 to 68.
• In Dorval, cases rose from eight to 20.
• In Hampstead, cases fell from nine to less than five.
• In Kirkland, cases rose from nine to 14.
• In Montreal West, cases rose from zero to less than five.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases rose from 26 to 35.
• In Pointe Claire, cases rose from 15 to 19.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases fell from five to zero.
• In Westmount, cases fell from 24 to 10.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell from 306 to 280.
• In Lachine, new cases rose from 69 to 105.
• In LaSalle, cases decreased from 125 to 88.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases fell from 15 to 10.
• In Outremont, cases fell from 26 to 19.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases fell from 119 to 95.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell from 288 to 185.
• In Verdun, new cases rose slightly from 46 to 49.
