Quebec's new daily COVID cases hovered between a new low of 669 and just over 1,121 between Feb. 10 and 16, an improvement over the week before, the latest provincial statistics reveal.
Negative test results also increased from Feb. 10 to 15, from 96.5 percent two weeks ago to 96.7 percent, even as the amount of tests conducted varied between 16,824 and 33,587.
For Feb. 16, there were "800 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 278,987, of which 259,416 people have now recovered."
In other statistics, hospitalizations declined from 874 to 766 from Feb. 10 to 16. Hospitalizations in intensive care declined from 143 to 130 in the same time period. Deaths declined from 20 to zero.
Regarding Montreal, the list of new weekly cases shows only one significant increase in municipalities and boroughs (Plateau Mont-Royal), and many significant decreases from Feb. 9 to 15, compared to the week before. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Baie d’Urfé, new cases remained at zero.
• In Beaconsfield, new cases went up slightly from seven to nine, but declined from 17 two weeks ago.
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases rose slightly from 51 to 53.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, new cases fell from 68 to 47, part of an ongoing decline.
• In Dorval, cases rose from 19 to 22.
• In Hampstead, cases rose slightly from five to nine.
• In Kirkland, cases fell from 15 to seven.
• In Montreal West, cases fell from less than five to zero.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases fell sharply from 38 to 14.
• In Pointe Claire, cases fell from 19 to eight.
• In Ste. Anne de Bellevue, new cases rose from zero to less than five.
• In Westmount, cases fell from nine to five.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell sharply from 301 to 216.
• In Lachine, new cases fell from 107 to 81.
• In LaSalle, cases remained at 89.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases rose from 10 to 12.
• In Outremont, cases rose from 20 to 24.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases fell from 96 to 75.
• In St. Laurent, cases fell from 203 to 200.
• In Verdun, new cases rose slightly from 59 to 60.
