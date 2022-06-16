The Quebec division of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Thursday afternoon that dozens of their officers had raided and conducted searches in the rural areas of St-Ferdinand and Plessisville, which are in between Montreal and Quebec City.
"Investigation targeting individuals with suspected ties to the Atomwaffen Division terrorist group," the RCMP posted just before noon June 16. "All measures are in place to ensure the safety of the public and our police officers."
The RCMP later told the media their focus was the collection of evidence, and arrests may come at a later time.
There were no subsequent tweets as of 6 p.m. Thursday.
Publicsafety.gc.ca posted in February 2021, "founded in the United States in 2013, the Atomwaffen Division (AWD) is an international neo-Nazi terror group, which has since expanded to the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and elsewhere.
"The group calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups, and informants, police, and bureaucrats, to prompt the collapse of society. AWD has previously held training camps, also known as hate camps, where its members receive weapons and hand-to-hand combat training. AWD members have also carried out violent acts at public rallies, including the August 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. In July 2019, the co-leader of AWD, an American citizen, was banned from Canada by the Immigration and Refugee Board after it was determined that he was a member of an organization that has or will engage in terrorist activities."
The group is also known as the National Socialist Order and NSO. According to reports, the group is inspired by Charles Manson, who directed the Tate-LaBianca killings in California in 1969.
The RCMP told the media that investigations into the neo-Nazi group have been taking place since 2020.
