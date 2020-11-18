Quebec negative COVID tests at 95.2 percent

The percentage of negative COVID-19 tests remained high at 95.2 percent on average from Nov. 4 to Nov. 9, compared to 95.7 percent the previous week, the latest provincial health statistics say.
Hospitalizations increased from 538 to 573 from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, after a dip to 534 on Nov. 9. Deaths decreased from 22 to six from Nov. 4 to 10. Hospitalizations in intensive care went from 82 to 84 after dips during the week.
For Montreal, new COVID cases largely deceased or remained stable in various west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs from Nov. 3 to 9, compared to Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, according to Santé Montréal statistics, with some exceptions in both directions. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• In Côte St. Luc, new cases dropped from 67 to 63, after a dramatic increase the week before.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases dropped significantly from 42 to 31.
• In Dorval, cases increased slightly from six to eight.
• In Hampstead, cases increased from less than five to six.
• In Kirkland, new cases increased from 10 to 15.
• Montreal West, newly on the list, increased from less than five to five cases.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases increased from 11 to 15.
• In Pointe Claire, new cases decreased from 12 to nine.
• In Westmount, cases increased from less than five to eight.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell dramatically from 179 to 120.
• In Lachine, after being at 40 each of the two weeks, new cases rose dramatically from 34 to 68.
• LaSalle previously had a dramatic increase from 42 to 88, and dramatically increased again to 128 cases.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases remained at less than five for the last three weeks.
• In Outremont, cases previously decreased from 12 to nine, and then increased to 12 again.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, new cases fell from 51 to 50.
• In St. Laurent, cases increased dramatically from 108 to 131.
• In Verdun, new cases increased from 29 to 39.
