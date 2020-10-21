Quebec negative COVID test results remain high

The Quebec government welcomed the fact last week that daily COVID cases fell from 1,078 Oct. 7 to 844 Oct. 13. But the government was also pleased that in terms of new cases versus overall testing, the number of negative results remained between nearly 95 and more than 96 percent.
On Oct. 7, results were 96.4 percent negative, on Oct. 8 96.2 percent, on Oct. 9 95.6 percent, on Oct. 10 94.9 or 95.1 percent (positive cases were added due to a computer glitch), on Oct. 11 94.9 or 95.9 percent (cases were added due to a computer glitch) and on Oct. 12 95.6 or 96.2 percent (computer glitch again).
Overall, from Oct. 7 to 12, there were 95.7 or 95.9 percent negative test results, taking into account the cases added due to the computer glitch.
The latest Santé Montréal list, overall, showed very few sharp increases compared to the previous list. The numbers do not include closed milieus like private and public seniors residences.
Following are the new COVID cases from west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs from Oct. 6 to 12, compared to Sept. 29 to Oct. 5:
• Côte St. Luc, from 64 to 73 new cases.
• Dollard des Ormeaux, from 42 down to 39 following a previous upward track.
• Dorval, from 11 to 10 cases.
• Kirkland, from five to 18 cases. Previously, cases numbered six.
• Town of Mount Royal, a drop from 18 to 10 new cases.
• Pointe Claire, from 12 to 13 cases.
• Westmount, a decrease from 9 to 8 cases.
Among the boroughs:
• In Côte des Neiges-NDG, up from 199 to 220.
• In Lachine, up from 30 to 31.
• In LaSalle, up from 49 to 54.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, from 13 to 14.
• In Outremont, cases decreased sharply from 62 to 36.
• In Pierrefonds-Roxboro, cases deceased sharply from 71 to 56.
• In St. Laurent, cases increased from 122 to 137.
• In Verdun, cases sharply decreased from 62 to 41.
