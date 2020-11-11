Negative tests for COVID-19 in the province of Quebec remained high at 95.7 percent on average for Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, the latest provincial health statistics say.
This compares to 96.1 percent negative tests for the period from Oct. 22 to 27. Hospitalizations increased from 509 on Oct. 28 to 539 on Nov. 2, after drops during the week to 503 (Oct. 30) and 496 (Oct. 31). There were 22 new deaths on Oct. 28 and eight by Nov. 3. Hospitalizations in intensive care numbered 78 on Oct. 28 and 81 by Nov. 3.
For Montreal, new COVID cases largely deceased or remained stable in various west end and West Island municipalities and boroughs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, compared to Oct. 20 to 26, according to Santé Montréal statistics, with two notable exceptions. The numbers do not include closed milieus, such as private and public seniors homes.
Among the municipalities:
• Côte St. Luc is one of the two exceptions, with new cases increasing dramatically from 52 to 68.
• In Dollard des Ormeaux, cases increased slightly from 38 to 42.
• In Dorval, cases decreased from 10 to six.
• In Hampstead, cases remained stable at less than five in both time periods.
• In Kirkland, new cases decreased from 11 to 10.
• In Town of Mount Royal, cases continued on a downward trend, from 17 to 13. In the week of Oct. 13 to 19, new cases in TMR numbered 30.
• In Pointe Claire, new cases remained stable at 11 each week.
• In Westmount, cases fell from 10 to less than five.
Montreal West is still not listed as the town has had very few cases this year.
Among the west end and West Island boroughs:
• In Cote des Neiges-NDG, new cases fell from 203 to 179.
• In Lachine, new cases were at 40 each of the two weeks.
• LaSalle was the other exception in term of a significant increase in new cases, from 42 to 88.
• In L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, cases remained at less than five both weeks.
• In Outremont, cases decreased from 12 to nine.
• In Pierrefonds–Roxboro, following a significant increase the weeks before from 45 to 82 cases then fell to 53.
• In St. Laurent, numbers fell from 115 to 107.
• In Verdun, new cases slightly increased from 32 to 33.
