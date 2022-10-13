The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers released its latest statistics Oct. 13 saying that "sharply rising interest rates are pushing toward a rapid cooling of the real estate market."
This trend is leading to "falling sales, surging active listings and receding prices" from the second to the third quarter of 2022. The information is based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
For Quebec as a whole, "the slowdown in transactional activity increased in the third quarter of 2022, with sales declining to -18 per cent, compared to a very active third quarter of 2021, for a total of 18,146 transactions," the report says. "This number of sales is below the average number of pre-pandemic transactions for a third quarter since a 2012 low (19,400 sales)."
More specifically, sales were down in the third quarter, compared to the second quarter, 13 percent for single-family homes, down 25 percent for condos and down 34 percent for plexes. Listings overall were up 19 percent.
For the Montreal Metropolitan Area, from the second to third quarters, sales were down 23 percent overall — down 16 percent for single-family homes, down 27 percent for condos and down 38 percent for plexes. Listings were up 35 percent.
“If the second quarter was pivotal in the evolution of Quebec’s market, with median prices for each property category reaching an all-time high, the third quarter was the one that confirmed a sharp change in direction, albeit more moderately than in many other Canadian provinces," said Charles Brant, Director of the QPAREB’s Market Analysis Department. "The strong consecutive increases of the key interest rate recorded from March to September, of a magnitude comparable to those observed in the early 1990s, stopped the frenetic momentum of the first quarter, which was still palpable in the second quarter."
Brant added that "since the Bank of Canada’s main objective is to combat the entrenchment of rampant inflation in the Canadian economy, Quebec’s residential real estate market is suffering collateral consequences.
"In the third quarter, there was a drop in sales, a rapid accumulation of properties on the market and a significant downward adjustment in prices. This has resulted in a significant attenuation of the overheating situations that have been prevalent in many areas of the southern part of the province, an increase in the number of months required to clear the inventory of properties on the market and a simultaneous drop in the proportion of sales that were concluded following overbidding processes. However, a sustained market dynamic was observed in several regions, which were spared an unsustainable increase in prices and, at the same time, still had an acceptable level of affordability in relation to households’ purchasing power, despite the sharp rise in mortgage interest rates and the cost of living.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.