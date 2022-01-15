Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $14.25 per hour May 1, from the current $13.50, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet announced Friday.
According to reports, 301,000 workers will receive the new salary.
Last year, several community groups called on the Quebec government to raise the provincial minimum wage by $4.50 to $18 an hour.
A statement from the Syndicat de la fonction publique et parapublique du Québec (SFPQ) at the time said that a “new consensus is emerging within the Quebec labour and community movement- the minimum wage must be raised to $18 an hour, in order to ensure that a single person working 35 hours a week can work and escape poverty.”
The other groups which signed on to the statement are le Collectif pour un Québec sans pauvreté, le Front de défense des non-syndiqué-es, le Centre des travailleurs et travailleuses immigrants, the FTQ, the CSN,lthe CSD, the APTS and the SPGQ.
Also at the time, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released a consultation saying that an $18 an hour minimum wage could negatively impact nine of 10 small and medium-sized businesses.
Regarding the new $14.25 salary, Boulet told the Canadian Press that his goal was to have the minimum wage be about 50 percent of the expected average wage of $28.47 and that he sought a "good balance."
"We must take into account the impact that the pandemic has had on many small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec, which have had to face extremely important issues in terms of maintaining or increasing their economic growth," he told CP. "It must also be important enough to encourage work. At the same time, it must not cause people to drop out of school."
Boulet was also asked by CP about the call for an $18 an hour minimum wage, and responded that a $15 an hour salary was possible by May 2023. That is currently the Ontario minimum wage.
