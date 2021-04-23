There is a "good chance" Quebec will use the notwithstanding clause for an expanded and "robust" Bill 101 language law, especially after the province's Superior Court struck down parts of Bill 21, Premier François Legault said.
“I think that, with the judgment we have this week about the Bill 21, it’s clear that the interpretation of the Canadian Constitution, that Quebec didn’t sign, is sometimes giving us some answers that are not representing what the majority of Quebecers want,” Legault told the media.
Bill 21, which demands that some provincial employees in positions of authority not wear religious clothing or symbols, was upheld last week, with the exception of English school boards and MNAs.
The notwithstanding clause, brought in as part of the Canadian constitution in 1982, allows provincial governments to temporarily override the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Bourassa government did that with Bill 178 in 1988, when it limited the presence of English on signage. That law was softened five years later.
The additions to Bill 101 are expected to be tabled later this spring and drafted by Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, also responsible for drafting Bill 21. Liberal leader Dominique Anglade has said she would not use the notwithstanding clause.
