Canadian multidisciplinary fashion designer Jean-Claude Poitras is collaborating with the Embassy of the Republic of Mali in Canada in a visionary project, aiming to revisit and promote the ancestral know-how of Malian artisans and weavers.
The embassy initiative aims to promote cotton from Mali in a “New cotton route” to re-articulate culture and economy as a vector of social, economic and environmental transformation.
The embassy and Poitras, as honorary ambassador and artistic director, propose to build economic and cultural bridges between Canada and Mali, with the partnership of Canadian and Malian designers on traditional and modern textiles leading to co-creations based on cultural values in line with the goals of sustainable development and social and environmental impacts.
The low valuation of the textile sector in Mali results in a deficit in wealth creation, loss of income for stakeholders and the deterioration of conditions for women working in the field. The new cotton route is an initiative to promote the cotton of Mali, based on the knowledge and know-how that reflect the talents and artistic creativity of craftsmen, designers, fashion designers and decorators from Quebec, Canada and Mali.
It’s all part of the country’s cultural diplomacy strategy to promote the cultural references that Mali shares with its neighboring communities and with the world.
For more information visit https://nouvellerouteducoton.com
