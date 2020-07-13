Quebec making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces as of July 18

The Quebec government will make the wearing of face coverings in indoor public spaces mandatory as of this Saturday July 18, Quebec Premier François Legault announced at his daily press conference Monday.
Masks are obligatory on public transit in Montreal as of July 13, and the indoor space rule for the whole province gets ahead of Montreal's announced rule, which was to come into effect July 27.
Legault told the press conference that the construction holiday is beginning, but that the virus "doesn't take time off."
Exceptions to the rule will include people with "specific medical conditions" and children under 12 years of age.
Regarding restaurants, masks will be mandatory when circulating in and entering and departing an establishment and visiting the washroom, but not when customers are seated.
The process will start with warnings, but there will be fines for businesses of between $400 and $6,000 that do not make sure the law is followed, but Legault said this could be applied to individuals Aug. 1. Shopowners are expected to tell a person without a mask to leave, and if there is no compliance, the owner could call police.
"The objective is not fines, but collaboration," the Premier said. "It's better to wear a mask than be confined at home. It's not fun, but it's essential to not go back to confinement. People talk about freedom — in context, freedom is walking around, going to shops. Wearing a mask is freedom."
Asked whether proof of a medical condition will have to be provided, Legault said people will not be asked to walk around with a medical certificate. He added that in many cases, it will be evident a person cannot put on a mask by themselves.
"It's going to be personal judgment, for example a young person who decides to say 'I've got a a big respiratory problem and I don't want to wear a mask,' well it's not because you have a bit of asthma that you can't wear a mask, but often people have other signs in the way they walk, for example, because they have [limited] pulmonary capacity, it's going to be up to people's judgment."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.