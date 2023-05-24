Quebec lost nearly 21,000 healthcare workers in nearly two years, including as a result of the COVID pandemic, say provincial government figures.
Just last month, as a result of a shortage of workers in that field, the province, in recent negotiations with unions, proposed to extend the work week for some from 35 to 37.5 hours.
Because the shortage meant the closure of hospital beds, the Quebec government began the Care Everywhere project to treat patients at home, with virtual treatment from hospitals. The Jewish General Hospital was the first to participate. Other problems have included long wait times in emergency rooms and for elective surgeries.
The Health Ministry says it is dealing with the decline in health care worker, but added that some of those no longer working had delayed retiring to help out during COVID, and then took their retirement as the pandemic eased.
