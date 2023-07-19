Quebec lifts remaining COVID measures

The Quebec government lifted all remaining COVID restrictions that were still in effect in the province's health and social services network.
The decision was made "due to the current epidemiological context and the return to normal that has begun in recent months," says a Health ministry announcement.
More specifically, "although the general obligation to wear a mask in healthcare settings has been lifted since last April, it remained in effect in certain very specific circumstances (in the event of close contact with someone with COVID, or in the event of outbreaks).
"These are now lifted. From now on, establishments will be able to determine the situations that require it, based on the recommendations of the INSPQ (Institut national de santé publique du Québec), in particular in the following situations: Users housed or hospitalized in a hemato-oncology or neonatology unit; hematology-oncology or neonatology users hospitalized in another care unit; users with severe immunosuppression; solid organ transplant users; and wearing a mask could also be requested in the context of an outbreak."
As well, "in all care settings, including residential and long-term care centres, the duration of isolation for users (close contact) is now reduced to five days."
The government says the lifting of the directives "is consistent with the publication of several opinions from the National Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) in which the recommendations concerning the prevention and control of infections in the various settings of the health network and social services (RSSS) have been updated.
"COVID-19 is now integrated into a more comprehensive management of respiratory infections. The complete lifting of the directives does not mean that the virus is no longer circulating. However, the epidemiological situation has greatly improved in recent months, due in particular to vaccines, the immunity acquired by infection in a majority of the population, the treatments now available and the evolution of the virus."
The Health ministry added that the fall vaccination campaign against not only COVID, but flu and pneumococcus, is being prepared.
"The Health ministry is awaiting the recommendations of the Quebec Committee on Immunization and the information will be communicated in due course."
