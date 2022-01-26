The Quebec government announced Wednesday that, effective Jan, 26, it is lifting the maximum income threshold to provide "new flexibility" in access to social housing.
Andrée Laforest, the Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister, stated that, as a result, "more seniors, families and single people can benefit from housing in low-rental housing.
This will "allow several housing offices to offer their vacant units to a wider clientele, when there is no waiting list. Households living in low-rental housing pay rent corresponding to 25 percent of their income," says the announcement. "The objective of this measure is to promote optimal occupancy of social housing units that have been vacant for more than two years in certain municipalities by allocating them to households looking for housing and whose income exceeds that set for eligibility."
Laforest said that “this is the first time that a government has done so much to increase accessibility to low-income housing.
"We are increasing the supply of housing in Quebec, but we must also ensure that all the tools are in place to allow households in need to have adequate housing.
"The new relaxation that I am announcing today facilitates access to social housing. This additional flexibility will be beneficial in several regions of Quebec, especially in the smallest municipalities that have uninhabited HLM housing. It really is a matter of common sense; the rules must evolve, especially at a time when vacancy rates remain low in many regions. Further announcements to this effect will follow. These homes that have been heated, lit, and vacant for several years, we want to see them used."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.