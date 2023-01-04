The Quebec Liberal Party wants to move forward on its proposal towards a general conference on the performing arts.
The cultural community and its artists, particularly those in the performing arts, have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and many venue closures that have resulted, reads an Opposition statement.
Liberal MP for Mount Royal-Outremont Michelle Setlakwe says it is time to offer representatives of Quebec's cultural community an opportunity to discuss future prospects, the psychological distress of artists, the growing role of digital technology, the next generation, young audiences and the establishment of a social safety net for all workers in the field.
"Culture is essential to the affirmation of our Quebec specificity” said Setlakwe, the party’s culture and communications critic. “Theatre, music and dance are precious vehicles for showcasing it. Unfortunately, the performing arts sector is struggling to recover from the pandemic period, and it has become necessary to paint a clear picture of the situation and find solutions in order to look forward to the future of this environment with enthusiasm.”
Holding a general assembly on the performing arts is the best way to take stock and consider concrete solutions so that Quebec culture can regain the place it has always occupied in Quebecers lives she says, adding that it can take inspiration from the master plan recently developed by the theatre community to benefit the entire performing arts sector.
