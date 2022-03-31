Quebec Liberals to vote against Bill 96

The Quebec Liberals will be voting against the CAQ government's proposed language law Bill 96, while still working on amendments before it passes. "This deeply flawed bill is of tremendous concern to my chef Dominique Anglade, to me, and clearly to so many of you in the community," D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum said in a Facebook video. "That's why our chef announced that we will vote against it.
"Over the last weeks, there have been difficult and discouraging discussions again about access to justice, where all of our amendments have been refused, and the community's access could be compromised by this law," he added. Birnbaum said that access to health care, "so crucial to our community's future, it continues to be under some threat — we succeeded in getting a very important amendment put in place that, we hope and we'll watch closely, will protect our continued access to health and social services."
Regarding CEGEPs, the MNA said the CAQ has established in law that enrolment will be frozen at English CEGEPs and drop every year, "because any growth will be sent to the French CEGEPs only, and we're talking about death by a thousand cuts for our community and institutions." Birnbaum also brought up the proposed requirement to take and pass three French courses in English CEGEPs. "I've heard from so many of you who are deeply concerned and, frankly, many of you were angry," he said of the Quebec Liberal proposal, which the Quebec Federation of CEGEPS referred to as appalling.
