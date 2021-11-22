The Quebec Liberals led by Dominque Anglade are saying that if elected, they would give $2,000 a year to seniors 70 years old and over who choose to stay at home or live in a private residence, the party announced Sunday.
The annual allowance would be tax free and put into effect in the first year of a Quebec Liberal government. The measure would cost $2 billion.
"They need to have support," Anglade told the media. "For us, it is fundamental that [seniors] can stay at home. The best house for seniors is their's, it's the one they live in today."
The allowance would be paid quarterly or monthly, and the recipients would be able to use the funds in any way they like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.