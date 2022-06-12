The Quebec Liberals are promising not to use the notwithstanding clause in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to shield laws they would pass from Charter challenges.
The promise is part of the 100-page platform of the party unveiled Saturday as part of an appearance in Montreal by Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade.
The Legault government is using the clause to shield Bill 21, which bans people in authority under provincial jurisdiction and teachers from wearing religious clothing and symbols on the job, and the newly passed language law Bill 96.
The QLP said it would not renew the use of the clause for Bill 21 in 2024, and will remove its use from Bill 96.
"We are not in favour of the notwithstanding clause," Anglade told the media. "Those bills have to go in front of the courts."
Other parts of the Quebec Liberal platform include ensuring people can get health care in their language, provide funding for health and education based on actual needs rather than language, and end a requirement that immigrants only communicate in French with the provincial government six months after their arrival.
