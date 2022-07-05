Quebec Liberals losing support in stronghold ridings: poll

Voters in West Island and west end Quebec Liberal strongholds are expressing dissatisfaction with the Liberals in terms of voting intentions and how anglphone and allophone rights are being protected, according to a recent poll conducted by Mainstreet Research.
The poll by Mainstreet was conducted from June 17 to June 19. The pollsters spoke to a "random sample of 1,193 people aged 18 or older in ridings" which "voted Liberal exclusively for generations with the exception of the 1989 provincial election where similar circumstances occurred."
The poll results:
• Asked if they would "consider voting for a new party that would be dedicated to promoting minority and language rights instead of one of the existing parties," the Liberals were at 28 percent, the Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ) was at 17 percent, Bloc Montreal was at 14 percent and the CAQ and Conservatives were each at 11 percent. Nineteen percent chose "another party."
The Canadian Party of Quebec (CaPQ), which launched recently, welcomed the above result.
"While it is often said there is no second place in politics, we are proud of our achievement — this poll confirms the cratering of Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) votes and real support and momentum for the CaPQ," party leader Colin Standish said. "The CaPQ will win seats in this election. Within literal days of becoming an official party, the CaPQ has emerged as the only genuine voice of opposition in this election to the CAQ and Bills 21, 40 and 96 which restructure our society in fundamental and illegitimate ways."
• In D'Arcy McGee, of the mainstream parties, 38 percent intend to vote Liberal, to 17 percent undecided and 16 percent for the CAQ. (The Liberals won with 74 percent in 2018) Sixty-eight percent feel the Liberals have not sufficiently represented the interests of anglophone and allophones. Asked if they would consider voting for another party dedicated to supporting the rights of anglophones and allophones, 22 percent chose the Liberals, 18 percent chose the CaPQ, 15 percent chose the CAQ, 14 percent chose Bloc Montreal and four percent chose the Conservatives.
• In NDG, of the mainstream parties, 44 percent intend to vote Liberal, seven percent each support the CAQ and Québec Solidaire and six percent support the Conservatives — 23 percent are undecided. (The Liberals won with 63 percent in 2018.) Sixty-eight percent believe the Liberals did not sufficiently defend the rights of anglophones and allophones. Asked if they would consider voting for a party that would defend the rights of these communities, 35 percent chose the Liberals, 20 percent chose Bloc Montreal, 17 percent chose the CaPQ and seven percent chose the Conservatives. Sixteen percent chose another party.
• In Westmount-St. Louis, of the mainstream parties, the Liberals are at 32 percent to 15 percent for the Conservatives and 11 percent for the CAQ — 22 percent are undecided. (The Liberals won with 67 percent in 2018.) Seventy-two percent of voters do not believe the Liberals have sufficiently defended the rights of anglophones and allophones. Asked if they would consider voting for a party that would defend the rights of these communities, 24 percent chose the Liberals, 17.5 percent chose the Conservatives, 16 percent chose the CaPQ, 15.7 percent chose Bloc Montreal and 8.2 percent chose the CAQ — 18.5 percent chose "another party."
• In Nelligan, amongst mainstream parties, 42 percent chose the Liberals, while 22 percent are undecided. (The Liberals won with 65 percent in 2018.) Sixty-five percent of voters do not believe the Liberals have sufficiently defended the rights of anglophones and allophones. Asked if they would consider voting for a party that would defend the rights of these communities, 33 percent chose the Liberals, 13 percent chose Bloc Montreal, 12 percent chose the CaPQ — 22.5 percent chose "another party."
• In Robert-Baldwin, amongst mainstream parties, 38 percent chose the Liberals, 25 percent are undecided and 13 percent chose the Conservatives. (The Liberals won with 74 percent in 2018.) Seventy-two percent of voters do not believe the Liberals have sufficiently defended the rights of anglophones and allophones. Asked if they would consider voting for a party that would defend the rights of these communities, 25.7 percent chose the Liberals, 24.3 percent chose the CaPQ, 17 percent chose the Conservatives, and 11 percent chose Bloc Montreal — 17.6 percent chose "another party."
• In Marquette, amongst mainstream parties, 32 percent chose the Liberals, to 23 percent for the CAQ and 13 percent are undecided. (The Liberals won with 43 percent in 2018.) Fifty-six percent of voters do not believe the Liberals have sufficiently defended the rights of anglophones and allophones. Asked if they would consider voting for a party that would defend the rights of these communities, 24 percent chose the Liberals, 22 percent chose the CAQ, 15 percent chose Bloc Montreal, and 13 percent chose the CaPQ — 19 percent chose another party.
• In Jacques-Cartier, amongst mainstream parties, 44 percent chose the Liberals, 19 percent chose the Conservatives and 17 percent are undecided. (The Liberals won with 72 percent in 2018.) Seventy-four percent of voters do not believe the Liberals have sufficiently defended the rights of anglophones and allophones. Asked if they would consider voting for a party that would defend the rights of these communities, 23 percent chose the Liberals, 22.6 percent chose the CaPQ, 19 percent chose the Conservatives, 11 percent chose the CAQ and 8.3 percent chose Bloc Montreal — 16 percent chose "another party."
Regarding the Robert-Baldwin and Jacques-Cartier results, “this poll was taken two days after our authorization and one day before our party launch," the CaPQ's Standish said. "We can only speculate how much stronger our support would have been after the CaPQ’s official launch."
