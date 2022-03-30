Quebec Liberals, Conservatives, slam CAQ plan

Official Opposition leader Dominique Anglade says the CAQ reneged. “The CAQ promised that every Quebecer would have access to a family doctor. Today, if you don't have a family doctor, you are told that you won't have one with the CAQ.”
At a press conference following Health Minister Christian Dubé’s presentation, the Liberal leader said the Legault government has no intention of coming back with a plan that will allow that. “We know to what extent having a family doctor helps relieve our emergency room, helps relieve our system,” she says. “For us, this is not acceptable. Health is first and foremost about humanity. It's not accounting.”
Quebec Conservative leader Eric Duhaime was surprised to see “that they put the priority now on access to ‘professionals.’ When they campaigned, they talked about access to ‘physicians.’ So not only did they not fulfill their promise, but they came back with a watered down version of it.”
“We hear the word ‘decentralization’ and the contribution of the private sector in healthcare. That’s good. Unfortunately, they're just words and when you look at what they plan, you'll see they will have a committee, it will issue a report, someone is going to come back with some recommendations and so on.” He told The Suburban, “There's not much there… If you look at a plan with 50 priorities, you have none.” He did say however, that he was happy to see the CAQ looking outward for some solutions, when asked about using the Norwegian example of the single access portal, the GAP, to deliver care to Quebecers.
As for the government’s intention to continue leaning on the private network for some day surgeries, as proven effective during the pandemic, Duhaime’s own platform proposes a system with elements similar to that of Sweden, which guarantees access to private services if the public network cannot provide the procedure or consultation within a prescribed delay.
“We were promised something strong, something really significant and then we see that the elephant has given birth to a mouse,” said Anglade. “What concerns me most is the question of the front line. It is this promise where Quebecers were told they will be able to access a family doctor. This promise is broken… That is extremely worrying.”
