The Quebec Liberal Party, and specifically D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum, is calling for ministerial intervention from the government in light of the attempted evictions of up to 50 families on Bourret Ave. in Côte des Neiges-NDG.
COGIR, which manages the properties, has denied it is attempting a renoviction, but during an Aug. 7 press conference, Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand, community leaders and tenants said the eviction notices have been sent for spurious reasons, such as forgetting to pay the difference in a rent increase. The tenants have been promised legal aid at the Rental Board.
Birnbaum released a statement Wednesday saying he was concerned and that the situation was incomprehensible. He is asking Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Andrée Laforest to "intervene quickly so that light could be shed on the actions of the real estate management company COGIR, in relation to its housing on Bourret Street.
"In total, some 40 households say they are victims of intimidation tactics, amounting to harassment, on the part of COGIR, which have led to unjustified evictions in recent weeks," says Birnbaum's statement. "According to the testimony gathered, COGIR would limit the rights of its tenants by offering little or no choice at the time of the renewal of the leases and by dragging the so-called recalcitrant tenants before the Administrative Housing Tribunal for unreasonable motives."
The MNA added that the situation "has become unbearable.
"It affects too many people in vulnerable situations for us to remain silent. The psychological and emotional impacts experienced by the 40 households affected require rapid action by the CAQ government.
"We are currently experiencing an unprecedented housing crisis in Montreal; we must be in solution mode. That is why I am calling on Minister Laforest today. She must go down in the field to hear the testimonies of my fellow citizens. She will thus see the need to shed light quickly on COGIR's actions in Côte des Neiges and to deploy solutions to better protect tenants. We must show humanity and act as soon as possible. Ms. Laforest, do you accept my invitation?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.