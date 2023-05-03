Article 1 of Quebec’s Education Act says “Every person is entitled to the preschool education services and elementary and secondary school instructional services provided for by this Act…”
Unfortunately, that’s not the reality for thousands of Quebec youth, says Westmount–Saint-Louis MNA Jennifer Maccarone, whose private member Bill 398 would amend it, enshrining the right of handicapped students and students with social maladjustments or learning disabilities to receive educational services equivalent to those provided by the school if the school is unable to do so.
“When a school is faced with a difficult child for all reasons, behavioral or special needs, rather than finding services in school, these students are being sent home” she told The Suburban. “I'm not saying schools are always wrong; they might not have the right professionals or services in place… but you can't just remove the responsibility after making that decision.”
She says in most cases kids are sent home “whether parents want it or not,” the expulsions having a huge
impact on families. “Their world completely changes. They are economically disadvantaged and often impoverished, unable to work since they have to care for their child. They also don't have access to daycare.”
Boards and service centres offer services, sometimes virtual, sometimes at home, or limited in-school access. “It varies but there's no real plan: it could be 30 minutes a week, two hours a week, sometimes a child comes to school for an hour a day which is also ridiculous, because they can't get on a bus or get a ride home.”
Maccarone presented her bill after depositing two mandate initiatives rejected by the government, which then collected some data. “We know from their 2021 report that over 1500 students are deprived of an in-school education and forced to home-school (sometimes for many months).” She calls that number incomplete and misleading. “Not all boards and centres provided data, and they do not all have the same definition of school expulsion, since if a student receives a pitiful 30 minutes per week, they consider this being schooled. You can't call that an education… It’s ridiculous.”
“When you send a child home, you have the responsibility to provide an equitable education compared to what they would have received in school. Point.”
Asked for clarification, the Quebec Education Ministry confirmed that all centres and boards must comply with Education Act provisions ensuring all students, regardless of needs and characteristics, receive educational services from the first day of the school calendar until the last day of the school calendar of the school year in which they reach age 18, or 21 (for persons with a disability.) The law calls for minimum weekly educational services of 23 hours 30 minutes (preschool) to 25 hours (secondary school.)
All service centres and boards are subject to the same guidelines and laws says the ministry, adding decisions to teach students at home should be taken as part of the intervention plan process involving parents. “This is an exceptional and temporary situation where the return to school is planned, and interventions are carried out to ensure that this return takes place quickly. It is up to the school bodies to determine the modalities of this type of schooling.”
Maccarone hopes the government will call up the bill “so we can study it and have experts come in and tell us what they recommend and hear from school boards, behavior techs, psychologists, families and organizations; we need to collectively find solutions. They still have the responsibility to do so.”
D’Arcy-McGee MNA Elizabeth Prass is Official Opposition critic for persons living with a disability or with autism spectrum disorder and will be taking up this battle, telling The Suburban: “I thank my colleague Jennifer for all the work she has done on this issue. I know she has put her heart into it, and I intend to continue the fight with the same energy for the well-being of these children. They must be able to obtain educational services to enable them to develop and have the opportunity to integrate into society as much as other students. We must not abandon them.”
