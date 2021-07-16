Quebec launches vaccine lottery

Quebec is launching a vaccine lottery, offering the chance to win prizes as a reward for those who have been vaccinated twice and as an incentive to get at least 75 percent of those 12 and older to get their second dose by Aug. 31, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Friday. The government has said the 18 to 30 year-old age group has a lower level of vaccination than other groups of eligible Quebecers.
As the Quebec government recently announced, as of Sept. 1, a vaccine passport will come into effect in which, if there is a new COVID outbreak in particular areas, proof of two doses of vaccination will be needed to participate in many non-essential activities, such as going to live events, restaurants and bars.
Dubé and Girard announced that people can start registering for a chance to win a prize in the Gagner à être vaccine on July 25, on the Clic santé website. The total of the prizes amounts to $2 million. The contest is being conducted in partnership with Loto Québec, which is responsible for the draw.
The Quebec government announcement says that for the adult population, "from Aug. 1 to Aug. 27, 2021, there will be a weekly draw for prizes of $150,000 in cash among those registered who have received [at least] a first dose of vaccine, for a total value of $600,000."
As well, "a draw for a $1 million prize will be held on Sept. 3, 2021 among registrants who are [fully] vaccinated. The first dose must have been received before Aug. 3 and the second dose before Aug. 31 inclusive."
For those aged 12 to 17, "from Aug. 1 to 27, 2021, the vaccine contest will offer a weekly draw for two scholarships of $10,000 each among registrants who have received a first dose, for a total value of $80,000.
"A draw for 16 scholarships of $20,000 each, for a total value of $320,000, will be held on Sept. 3, 2021 among people aged 12 to 17 who have been [fully] vaccinated."
"The vaccine competition is an initiative that will, on the one hand, maximize the vaccination rate in Quebec in all age groups and, on the other hand, promote the administration of the second dose before Aug. 31," Dubé said. "Getting your second dose by Aug. 31, earlier than your appointment, is essential for optimal longer-term protection, especially against variants."
Girard said that “today, we are adding an additional tool to stimulate some people who are a little more hesitant to get vaccinated."
The government's announcement points out that the rules for the lottery will be published in the days before the July 25 registration start date.
"To participate in the vaccine competition draws, people must register by visiting the vaccine proof portal (Clic Santé). To be valid, registration must be made no later than 11:59 p.m. the day before the draw. Note, however, that for the last draw, on Sept. 3, people must have received their second dose of vaccine AND have registered before Aug. 31 at 11:59 p.m."
Those eligible are those who "received the vaccine in Quebec, have had a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and received a dose of the vaccine, and have received a vaccine recognized by Health Canada outside of Quebec and have the administration of this vaccine recognized."
For those 12 to 17, "it is the parent or guardian who will register on the portal and consent to the participation of the minor in the scholarship draws."
