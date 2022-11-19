The Quebec government announced it has launched an interdepartmental investigation into allegations of physical abuse, psychological harassment, verbal abuse and sexual assault by a women's basketball coach.
The school is not identified. Another investigation earlier this year involved allegations of sexual assault of female students by three basketball coaches at St. Laurent High School. That investigation found that the dignity of "several athletes was compromised" and that a "particularly low level of organizational trust was also found in this school."
In the current case, Sports Minister Isabelle Charest, Education Minister Bernard Drainville and the new Minister of Higher Education, Pascale Déry, are "joining forces to find concrete solutions so that such acts do not happen again."
A government statement says the purpose of the administrative investigation is to "paint an overall picture of the situation and to determine the additional actions to be taken, if necessary.
"More specifically, the investigation will focus on the administration, organization and operation of the schools and sports organizations concerned, mainly with regard to the management of situations involving any behaviour that could compromise the physical or psychological safety of students and athletes. The government is counting on the cooperation of the organizations concerned."
Charest said that athletes "deserve to be able to practice their sports safely, in a healthy and respectful environment. It is our responsibility to turn over every stone, to shed light on these allegations and to ensure that the mechanisms in place are effective in order to prevent this type of incident and to protect the integrity of our young people."
