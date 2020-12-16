Quebec Landlords Association opposes Montreal's housing policy

The Quebec Landlords Corporation (CORPIQ), representing over 25,000 owners and property managers in the province, opposes the city of Montreal’s new strategy to expand on low income housing. Rather, they insist that the city should issue housing vouchers—which would then go towards market-level rent.
The city of Montreal is purchasing properties, that would otherwise be available on the market with average to higher rent expansions and turning them into low-income housing units.
The city chose this tactic to reach their goal of developing 12 000 social housing units rather than building to save on costs.
The effects on landlords however who own neighbouring properties has sparked debates.
As a result of the decreased market values created by the low income housing initiative and the inability to collect higher rents, some landlords say — renovations to modernize become wasted efforts that are difficult to even complete with lower rental revenues.
