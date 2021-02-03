Quebec had, in 2019, the highest tax burden in Canada, and the 11th highest when placed against 38 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) -member countries, says the 2021 Bilan de la fiscalité from the Chaire de recherche en fiscalité et en finances publiques at the Université de Sherbrooke.
In comparison, Slovenia (61.1 percent), Belgium (60.2 percent) and Sweden (60.2 percent) had the highest top marginal income tax rates among European OECD countries in 2019. The Czech Republic (31.1 percent), Estonia (32.4 percent), and Hungary (33.5 percent) had the lowest rates.
The report, which receives funding annually from the Quebec Finance ministry, points out that “the tax data in the 2021 edition do not take account of the effects of the pandemic [in 2020].
“The most recent data available on tax revenues and GDP used to construct indicators are those for 2019,” wrote Chaire chartholder Luc Godbout. “Consequently, it is only next year that the impact, naturally downward on tax revenues and GDP, will mark the report’s tables and charts.”
The report adds that it “presents only one side of the coin— tax revenues and their weight in the economy.”
In that context, for 2019, “the tax revenues raised by all levels of government in Quebec totalled $179 billion, an increase of $9.1 billion over 2018.
“As a result, the tax burden in Quebec amounted to 38.9% of Gross domestic product (GDP), which ranked 11th highest out of 38 when included with the OECD member countries,” the report says. “These revenues derived from a small set of income and other taxes, with 13 of these generating nearly 90 percent of all the taxes raised in the province.”
The report points out that of all the tax revenues, “49% was raised by the provincial government, 33% by the federal government, and 9% each by local governments and pension plans.
“Quebec is the only province where the federal government collected less than 39% of the tax revenues. Of course, the special Quebec abatement explains this result in part. However, even without it, the share of the revenues collected would be 46% by the Quebec government and 36% by the federal government.”
The report points out that as of 1981, “the tax burden in Quebec grew steadily until it peaked at 39.9% in 2000.
“It then trended down until it hit a low of 36.2% in 2008. In 2019, it was roughly where it was in 1997. While the tax burden in Quebec exceeded the OECD average over this period, the OECD average did trend up as well over this lapse of time. The tax burden in Canada minus Québec has trended down slightly, but the gap with Quebec, which stood at 7.6 percentage points in 2014, narrowed to six percentage points in 2019.”
The report says that compared with Canada’s other provinces, “Quebec still had the highest tax burden in 2019.
“Among the provinces with the lowest tax burden, three were oil producing, namely, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.”
Regarding “the other side of the coin” not in this report, how tax revenues are spent, Godbout wrote that “in the Panorama des Finances publiques, another annual publication put out by the Chaire en fiscalité et en finances publiques, what emerges is that public spending, too, was higher in Quebec than in Canada as a whole, while among the OECD countries, Quebec ranked seventh for total spending by all public administrations combined.
“In other words, government interventionism was manifested in Quebec by higher taxation, on the one hand, which served, on the other hand, to spend more.”
