Quebec in third wave of COVID-19: Dubé

Quebec is now in the third wave of COVID-19, because of the various variants in the province, Health Minister Christian Dubé said during a press conference at a Montreal North testing and vaccination site Monday.
There were 891 total cases on Monday, up from recent days in the 600-700 range, but down from just over 1,000 on the weekend. Nevertheless, the province loosened restrictions late last week, allowing up to 250 people in religious institutions.
"I think [Montreal public health director] Dr. Mylène Drouin has proven in the last month or a few months, that since the variants are with us, we were able to control them in Montreal, compared to what happened in Toronto," Dubé said. Drouin was with Dubé at the press event.
In another significant development, after local officials expressed assurances in recent days, Quebec suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 55, taking the advice of provincial and federal health boards, and after European authorities were looking into a possible link between the vaccine and blood clotting in the brain.
There were recent reports in Montreal of those receiving vaccines refusing the AstraZeneca variety.
"The European Medicines Agency still considers this product to be safe and effective,” said a Quebec public health statement, adding that the link with blood clots still could not be ruled out. “Very rare cases have occurred within weeks of receiving AstraZeneca vaccine in some European countries, the majority in women under 55 years of age."
