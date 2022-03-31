The Quebec government has declared that the province is in the sixth wave of COVID, and is urging prudence but not planning any new health measures as of yet.
In the meantime, COVID cases have jumped in recent days, 3,067 on Wednesday March 30 compared to 2,171 on Tuesday March 29. The government has said areas outside of Montreal have been mostly affected.
On Thursday, the numbers of reported infected jumped again to 3,319.
Statistics from March 31:
• There were 12 new deaths. The COVID positivity rate was 18.4 percent and there were 509 active outbreaks.
• Of the 3,319 reported to be newly infected, 2,233 received three doses of vaccine, 728 received two doses, 25 received one dose and 87 either received no doses or one dose less than two weeks before. The status of 143 cases is unknown, 67 are between five and 11 years old and 36 are four years old and younger.
• There was a net increase of 38 hospitalizations, for a total of 1,238. Of the 151 new hospitalizations in total, 87 patients received three doses, 21 received two doses, none received one dose, 21 were unvaccinated or had just received one dose less than two weeks before, the status of 15 are unknown, one is between five and 11 years old, and six are four years old and under. Of the 1,238 total hospitalizations, 501 had a primary diagnosis of COVID.
• There were 10 new intensive care cases, for a total of 66. Of those, four received three doses, one received two doses, none received one dose and two were unvaccinated or had just received one dose.
• Of those eligible to be vaccinated (five years old and older), 11.3 percent of Quebecers have not received a dose.
• For the last 28 days, 13.7 percent of those newly hospitalized were unvaccinated; and 20.9 percent were in intensive care. On the other hand, Santé Quebec says those who are unvaccinated have a 4.2 percent greater risk of being hospitalized, and a 9.4 percent greater risk of ending up in intensive care.
• Ninety-one percent of Quebecers over the age of five have received a first dose, 87 percent received a second dose and 53 percent received a third dose. The Suburban has visited the Décarie Square vaccination site on several occasions in recent weeks, and there were very few people waiting for or receiving vaccinations.
