B'nai Brith Canada says the Legault government is ignoring the organization's request that foreign rabbis be exempted from the stricter education provisions of the province's new language law, Bill 96.
Marvin Rotrand of B'nai Brith's League For Human Rights told a 2022 press conference that his organization "wrote to the Quebec government to alert it that Bill 96 will make it difficult for Jewish congregations to hire Rabbis from outside Canada.
"Faced with a paucity of rabbis, Quebec synagogues are often obliged to recruit in the United States, the United Kingdom, or South Africa. Bill 101 allowed children of rabbis from out of the country to obtain an exemption that allowed them to attend English language Jewish schools for three years. The exemption was renewable. Under Bill 96 the exemption is limited to two years and is not renewable, making Quebec far less attractive to top-notch rabbis."
B'nai Brith is now reiterating its call to amend Bill 96.
“Our consultation over the past weeks with the community has demonstrated that our fears were not exaggerated,” Rotrand said. “Schools and synagogues have confirmed to us that qualified candidates from outside Canada are hesitant to accept offers in Quebec. We’re thus again asking that the law be amended to address this issue.”
B’nai Brith's statement adds that while it has criticized the law "as a direct attack on the Canadian Constitution and its guarantees of minority-language protection, it has chosen not to join the legal challenges to the law at this time, preferring to engage with the government."
“B'nai Brith believes that the Government of Quebec should do more to foster conditions that allow Jewish youth in the province to see a prosperous future for themselves,” said Michael Mostyn, B’nai Brith’s Chief Executive Officer. “If Bill 96 continues to impede the ability of Quebec’s Jewish community to recruit talented teachers from abroad, the once-vibrant community will continue to atrophy.”
