Housing prices will fall in 2023 as a result of rising mortgage rates and other factors, after a price "frezy" in recent years, says a report by residential mortgage lender Mouvement Desjardins.
The April 28 report was written by Senior Economist Hélène Bégin.
"Although runaway real estate prices continue to cause concern, there is light at the end of the tunnel," the report says. "The rise in mortgage rates, which will be more important than projected a few months ago, will help cool down the resale market. Lower demand from first-time buyers, who generally have more limited budgets, will gradually ease price pressure. Overbidding is expected to eventually recede, helping prices stabilize somewhat by the end of the year. Prices could even drop next year in Quebec and Ontario as households feel a bigger pinch from interest rate hikes.
"Housing starts will also reflect lower demand, but construction of rental apartments should continue at a good clip. While it may seem hard to imagine now, the residential real estate boom will soon give way to a lull."
The report also points out that the average sale of a home in Quebec in this year's first quarter was nearly $500,000, with the average price in Montreal at $615,650.
"Although prices are up significantly compared to a year ago, month-on-month increases seem to be weakening in [Quebec and Ontario]—perhaps an early sign that the frenzy is dying down. Still, the market remains tight for several reasons. First, demand has stayed strong, with many buyers rushing to close before mortgage rates go any higher. Many borrowers with low-interest loan approvals (guaranteed for a few months) moved quickly. And with inventory levels at an all-time low, there are nowhere near enough properties for sale. The decline in sales that started last year in Quebec and Ontario doesn’t necessarily mean a downward trend in buyer demand, but rather a lack of supply."
But next year, "it seems inevitable that prices will fall in both provinces. Lower demand will mean fewer multiple offer situations and an end to the overbidding that’s been happening almost everywhere. Sales prices are expected to come back toward properties’ real value — lower than the peak prices we saw at the height of the frenzy. Some parts of Quebec will be hit hard, including the Island of Montreal and neighbouring areas as well as parts of the Eastern Townships that saw more overbidding."
