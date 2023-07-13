Quebec homes sales down, listings up in 2023 second quarter

Quebec homes sales dropped and listings increased in the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022, says the latest Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) quarterly residential real estate market statistics.
The statistics are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
The organization is predicting a stabilization of sales and prices. Also this week, the Bank of Canada increased the interest rate to five percent, the highest since 2001, prompting some to predict more "for sale" signs in the province.
The latest report's main points:
• "Sales below the second quarter historic average show a timid return of buyers to the spring market."
• "Although active listings, all property categories combined, have jumped by 36 per cent over the past year, they continue to remain at an historic low."
• "Market conditions continue to favour sellers despite the trend towards a more balanced market, especially in markets where price levels are pushing out first-time homebuyers."
• "Despite weak transaction activity, prices have regained ground compared to last year, erasing part of the losses recorded since the summer of 2022."
More specifically, across Quebec, "residential sales reached 23,550 in the 2023 second quarter, down 13 per cent from the same quarter in 2022. This level of transactional activity is comparable to that observed in 2015 for this period of the year."
Charles Brant, the QPAREB's Market Analysis Director, said that "the magnitude of the rise in interest rates is reflected in an acceleration in the drop of sales from the 2022 third quarter to the 2023 first quarter.
"However, there was a less pronounced decline in sales in the second quarter of 2023. In a seasonal context conducive to purchasing a home, buyers have indeed returned in greater numbers, encouraged by the stabilization of interest rates and property prices, all as negotiation conditions continue to normalize. Although it is too early to speak of a general market recovery, this lessening of the drop in sales at least portends a stabilization of sales for the next few months, including for markets with some of the highest property prices in the province."
Brant added that the return of buyers was "limited by several factors that will continue to characterize the market.
"First, by a chronic lack of inventory of properties for sale across most provincial markets. Next, by the continued pressure on prices fuelled by a persistent high latent demand, particularly in CMAs and certain urban areas exposed to more sustained migratory flows. Finally, by the maintenance of mortgage interest rates at their current levels, if not even higher, thus depriving a larger and larger share of the pool of first-time homebuyers of the opportunity to purchase a property. That being said, a few markets continue to offer buying opportunities at competitive prices, thus finding themselves better positioned to ride out the up cycle in interest rates without a decline in activity or a further price correction.”
Other points from the latest report:
• "The slowdown in transactional activity continues in all three property categories, with variations between -8 per cent and -30 per cent. Small income properties, with 2,010 transactions, stand out with a decline of -30 per cent. Condominiums (6,060 sales) follow with a drop of -16 per cent. Single-family homes, with 15,405 transactions, recorded a more modest decline of -8 per cent."
• "The majority of metropolitan areas saw a decline in sales in the 2023 second quarter. The greatest decrease in sales was in the Gatineau and Montreal CMAs at -17 per cent and -15 per cent, respectively. They are followed by the CMAs of Sherbrooke (-13 per cent), Drummondville (‑11 per cent) and Quebec City(-7 per cent).
For the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area, "residential sales stood at 11,795 in the 2023 second quarter. This 15 per cent drop compared to the same period last year brings sales to a level similar to that observed in 2014 for this period of the year.
"Active listings for the Montreal CMA increased by 44 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. This increase was driven by listings of single-family homes which jumped by 53 per cent from last year. Condominiums and small income properties also saw respective increases of 41 per cent and 28 per cent. The number of months needed to sell the inventory is thus up and stands at 4.9 months (all categories combined)."
As well, "the median price is down in all three property categories in the Montreal CMA. The median price of single-family homes ($549,000) and small income properties ($727,750) is down, with a variation of -5 per cent in both cases. Condominiums reached a median price of $395,000 in the 2023 second quarter, a decline of -4 per cent compared to the same period last year."
