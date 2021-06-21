Quebec high school students will have 5 more hours of school each week

Beginning this September, every high school in Quebec will have 5 more hours of school each week. It is time that will be dedicated to extracurricular activities, which will average out to 1 hour per day from Monday to Friday.
The announcement was made at a press conference by Minister Isabelle Charest. Charest states that schools in Quebec will be able to decide what extracurricular activities to offer their students.
Charest hopes that the extracurricular activities will bring students together. Additionally, Premier Francois Legault has stated that the extra 5 hours for activities has been slowly implemented as part of a 2018 election promise.
High schools can use the 5 hours of extracurricular activity time for sports, science, art, and cultural education.
