Quebec health and social services hearings began in person and through videoconference on Thursday Aug. 26, on whether to require vaccinations against COVID-19 for workers under provincial jurisdictions, such as healthcare workers and teachers.
The government wants to make vaccinations mandatory at least for those healthcare workers who have more than 15 minutes of contact with patients. It has been reported that even some nurses are hesitant to be vaccinated, some of whom say questioning and debate on the issue should be allowed to take place. The federal government has already announced its civil servants will have to be vaccinated to work.
According to reports, 18 stakeholders are testifying during the two-day hearings, including Health Minister Christian Dubé, Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda; the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ), representing nurses; the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux de la CSN, the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ), the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ), and the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux.
From the education and child care side, those testifying will include the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE), the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), the Fédération des cégeps, the Bureau de coopération interuniversitaire, the Association québécoise des centers de la petite enfance and the Association des garderies non subventionnées en installation. Other organizations are expected to testify, and reports say possible penalties for non-compliance will also be discussed.
