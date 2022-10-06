B'nai Brith congratulated Premier François Legault on his re-election last week, and called on Quebec to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, notwithstanding reports that it did do so last year.
The IHRA definition of anti-Semitism is “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of anti-Semitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
The organization called on Legault and the government to "prioritize enhancing their relationship with the province’s Jewish community."
“There appears to be a misconception that Quebec has already adopted IHRA – and that’s inaccurate,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights. “A motion presented to the National Assembly on June 4, 2021 in favour of the adoption of the IHRA definition failed to receive the necessary unanimous consent required after the left wing anti-Israel Quebec Solidaire party blocked the required debate.”
Rotrand added that the "only followup was a statement made on June 9, 2021, in the National Assembly, by Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and for the Fight Against Racism.
"He indicated the government would adopt the IHRA definition but the Minister’s statement was never followed up on despite repeated outreach from B’nai Brith."
Rotrand said Charette wrote to B’nai Brith this past Feb. 22 to explain why no Order in Council had been adopted, stating, “we have carried out verifications since our last exchange. To adopt a decree, we would need to be able to link it to a framework law (for example on the fight against racism), which to my surprise does not exist. We are examining what form a bill could be developed to constitute such a framework law.”
Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada, said the organization "disagrees with the government’s interpretation of whether it has the power to adopt IHRA via an Order in Council. But if that is its position, we ask Premier Legault to table a government motion. Unanimous consent is not required for a government motion and yesterday’s election results show that an overwhelming majority of MNAs would vote for the IHRA motion.”
Mostyn added that B’nai Brith "would ask that the government consider minor amendments to [Quebec's new language law] Bill 96 that could aid the Jewish community in recruiting clergy from outside Canada.
"B’nai Brith has already told the government that the existing legislation does not promote French but only serves to make it almost impossible for synagogues and yeshivas to hire rabbis and other clergy."
B’nai Brith is also opposed to Bill 21, which prohibits those in positions of authority under provincial jurisdiction and teachers from wearing religious clothing and symbols.
