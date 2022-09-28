Côte St. Luc has no control over the welcome tax, which people must pay after buying property, as it is under provincial law, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein told council regular Sharon Freedman during a lively exchange at the September public meeting.
Freedman asked council if it could look into the welcome tax, specifically an exemption for seniors.
“I’m shocked to hear that people who are just moving up or downstairs — they’re downsizing, they’re upsizing — in the same building, next door, they haven’t left CSL, they’re not coming into CSL, they’re being charged a welcome tax of $4,000 to $5,000,” she said. “Can this somehow be looked at to be eliminated for seniors only?”
“It’s a provincial question,” Brownstein said. “We have no authority on that. We’re happy to get the money, but it’s a provincial question.”
“I was told it’s not, very clearly,” Freedman said.
Brownstein pointed out that the Quebec Liberals are proposing to eliminate the welcome tax for first-time homebuyers if they are elected Oct. 3.
“This is not a municipal authority,” he repeated.
“I’ve been told clearly it’s municipal,” Freedman said.
“No,” Brownstein replied.
“I’ve been told clearly by Anglade... I’ve checked it out with federal, provincial, everybody, Anglade said for first time homebuyers, she would eliminate it. I’m asking council, if it’s not just council, I’ll go back. I brought it to [D’Arcy McGee Liberal candidate] Elisabeth [Prass]. For seniors, they’re going in the same building, to be charged another welcome tax...”
“I’m telling you we have no authority, we have zero authority,” Brownstein said. “Zero. We have no authority. None.”
Councillor Steven Erdelyi also said it is a provincial authority, “but there is an exception” to the welcome tax.
“The only exception is if it’s within the same family. For example, a husband selling to a wife, a parent to a child. Again, these are dictated by provincial law. Otherwise, it is charged. And it’s only for homeowners, owners of condos. If you’re renting, then it’s not the case.”
“And if it’s a condo, and you’re moving up or down[stairs]?” Freedman asked.
“If you’re moving from one condo to another, it’s applied,” Erdelyi said.
“Can this council do anything for seniors on this issue, look at it, review it?” the resident asked.
“The only one who can do it is the provincial government,” Erdelyi said.
“I will bring it back to them because they clearly said it wasn’t them,” Freedman said.
