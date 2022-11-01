According StatsCan, the recent census demonstrated that 17 out of the 20 least diverse cities in the country are in Quebec. The 2021 census revealed that at least three in ten Montrealers are visible minorities, retaining the city’s status as one of Canada’s most diverse regions. 27.2 per cent of Montreal’s population is made of visible minorities, a five percent increase compared to 2016’s census, with the province only increasing by one percent since then. Only cities with 10,000 or more residents were included in the census.
Alma, Saguenay, and Shawinigan are among the 17 cities with low diversity, having less than 2.7 per cent of the local population being visible minorities. Montreal accounts for 11.7 per cent of the province’s overall diversity, which totals 16.1 per cent. The number of visible minorities in Montreal grew by 239,000 since 2016, while the rest of the province grew by 52,000.
Non-Visible minorities have declined in Montreal by 42,000 but grew across the province by 123,000 people since 2016.
Twelve cities with the lowest proportion of immigrants are within Quebec, with only 1% of the population being born outside Canada. Saguenay and Baie-Comeau are among these cities.
24 per cent of Montreal’s population includes immigrant residents, with Vancouver and Toronto containing the highest percentage. Montreal possesses the largest Muslim population in the province with 87 per cent living in the region.
