Quebec has at least 12,800 new COVID cases: report

There are at least 12,800 new COVID infections today as of this evening, Dec. 27, and more than 200 new hospitalizations, says a report from La Presse. The positivity rate is nearly 25%, five times what it was just two and a half weeks ago and double what it was at the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
As has happened previously, that number could be even higher by the time of the daily COVID number announcement at 11 a.m. Dec. 28. The Omicron variant has been reported to account for the majority of new COVID cases.
Health Minister Christian Dubé will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Dec. 28. Premier François Legault warned of the higher numbers on Twitter Monday night, tweeting "the number of cases and hospitalizations are increasing rapidly. Fortunately, the increase in intensive care [admissions] is less."
There had been warnings in recent reports that the COVID numbers in the last couple of days may have been underestimated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.