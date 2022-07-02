Recent surveys should prompt whichever provincial government is elected in October to ensure housing is available for families, and the current government should act now, says the housing advocacy group FRAPRU.
"As the elections approach, FRAPRU asks all parties to make commitments to build 50,000 new social and community housing units in five years," says the group's statement.
The group stated that a few hundred households, including those involving families, "are at risk of becoming homeless" beyond July 1, as "rental prices are skyrocketing and evictions are increasing."
FRAPRU pointed to a survey, conducted by Léger on behalf of the Observatoire des tout-petits, which it says highlights "the consequences of the housing crisis for families and their children.
"The survey reveals in particular that 47 percent of tenant parents experience high stress related to their housing situation. The data confirm the urgency to act. [We urge] the Quebec government to make a greater commitment to ensuring that the right to housing for children is better respected in Quebec, in particular by investing more in social housing."
The organization also pointed out that there has been a shortage of large family housing in Quebec from even before the current housing situation.
"According to the most recent data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), only 18 dwellings with three bedrooms or more per thousand are for rent, across Quebec. In Gatineau, Rouyn-Noranda, Trois-Rivières, Victoriaville, Saguenay and in Sherbrooke, Joliette, Rimouski and the Magdalen Islands, the vacancy rate for large family dwellings is practically nil, ranging between 0 percent and 0.9 percent."
“Then because they are often considered less profitable, large dwellings are neglected by private developers and those that are being built are overpriced,” says FRAPRU spokesperson Véronique Laflamme.
