English school boards will continue to exist in their current form and be governed by a council of commissioners for the time being.
An appeals court panel unanimously ruled against the lifting of the stay on the application of Bill 40, which abolished school boards and replaced them with service centres and boards of parent and community representatives.
English boards were given a reprieve until fall, while French boards have already been transformed into Centres de services scolaires.
The English boards launched a legal challenge over the law’s constitutionality, winning a temporary stay until the full arguments could be heard in court, and thus delaying implementation of the Bill in mid-pandemic so close to the launch of the school year. The Quebec government appealed and was defeated on Thursday. The law’s constitutionality will still be argued in court, but this November electors can vote for commissioners if the boards call elections.
The last general election for school boards occurred in 2014. Commissioners are currently serving their sixth year after they were granted an extension on their terms by decree near the end of the previous Liberal government’s mandate. That administration attempted, and failed, to do away with boards and replace them with school councils via Bill 86.
