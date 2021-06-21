All of Quebec will be in the green zone for COVID-19 as of Monday June 28, Premier François Legault happily announced Tuesday afternoon.
Legault said that there were fewer than 100 cases reported in Quebec that day, and that 80 percent of Quebecers 12 years and older had received at least one vaccine dose.
The Premier announced that as of Friday June 25, people who have had two vaccine doses can attend private gatherings without a mask, and outdoor festivals can host a maximum of 3,500 people without assigned seating.
Legault also announced that all of Quebec will go to what he referred to as the “super green” colour coding as of Monday June 28, meaning a maximum of 10 people at private gatherings indoors, 20 maximum in backyards, 10 people per tables at restaurants indoors and 20 per table on outdoor restaurant patios.
“We can go from small to medium-sized parties,” the Premier said.
As well, there can be 50 players and 50 spectators for outdoor sports, and 25 players and 25 spectators for indoor sports. Places of worship can have a maximum of 250 people, while wedding receptions can have a maximum of 50 outdoors and 25 indoors.
Legault said that certain age groups have been lower than the average in getting vaccinations, and he urged those especially under 40, and in densely populated Montreal and Laval, to do so. He said 20 percent of Quebecers received the second dose.
“We have lots of work to do,” he added. “One dose is not enough. You have to protect yourself, and those who are more vulnerable. To get back to normal, we need herd immunity, everyone has to get two doses.”
Also this week, the federal government announced that while the Canada-U.S. land border is still officially closed until at least July 21, some travel restrictions will be lifted for Canadians, permanent residents and foreign nationals who are fully vaccinated as of midnight July 6.
Full vaccination means two weeks after a second dose of a Canada-approved vaccine.
According to media reports, those eligible to enter Canada and who are fully vaccinated will not have to stay in a hotel, self-isolate for two weeks or take a test on the eight day of their return.
Those coming to Canada will have to provide proof of vaccination via a paper or digital copy, and they have to submit their COVID-19 information into the federal government’s ArriveCAN app before arriving in Canada. Travellers are asked to download the most recent version of that app on July 5, and entering fraudulent information can lead to fines of up to $750,000 or six months in prison.
Fully vaccinated travellers will still, prior to departure and on arrival, have to be tested for COVID-19, and they have to have no symptoms to be able to travel. They also have to prepare a quarantine plan if it is determined to have to self-isolate.
“Final determination regarding exemptions is made by a government representative at the border based on the information presented at the time of entry into Canada, which is why a quarantine plan is still required,” said a statement.
As well, according to reports, those fully vaccinated adults travelling with unvaccinated children will not have to stay in a hotel, and while the children will have to isolate, parents can leave the house.
