The Quebec government has provided a $1 million grant to researchers to look at a follow-up to Côte St. Luc's 2019 VillAGE Initiative entry into the Canada-wide Smart Cities Challenge, Councillor Dida Berku revealed during her District 3 virtual meeting last week.
The city's entry into the national contest was well received, resulted in a $250,000 grant and landed in the top-10 of entries.
The new provincial grant is for a three-year research project in CSL to "create Smart homes for seniors, connect it to tele-health and a healthy community eco-system," and create an "age-friendly city connecting residents to services," Berku explained. "It's called the Côte St. Luc Living Lab. We had our first meeting June 16.
"We're going to be working with the CIUSSS and researchers at the Université de Montréal, and all of you [residents] are part of this," she added. "We're not just going to be looking at seniors who are isolated in their apartments somewhere, but seniors like us who are living in our own private homes or condos, or who have mobility issues. It's going to be very interesting, and will start in the fall. We will have to consult with the community."
Berku's presentation pointed out that:
• "The population is aging, our infrastructure is aging, the environment is degrading."
• "Demographics will change and the city has to face the challenge."
• "It takes the coordinated effort of all levels of government to keep us healthy and safe."
The original CSL Smart Cities contest proposal was the VillAGE Initiative, a five-year project with "a connected framework, leveraging smart devices and related technologies that will empower seniors to live more safely and independently in their homes, be better connected to their communities and city services, and be more socially engaged."
At the time it was announced in June 2019 that CSL did not win the $10 million prize to carry the project out, Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the VillAGE Initiative “will still come to fruition for the benefit of all CSL residents and all Canadians. Stay tuned!”
Berku, who led the committee to present the initiative to the Canada-wide contest, told last week's virtual meeting that the provincial government asked to look into the idea.
"Because, guess what folks, COVID, the demographics and everything that's going on has proven to us that the health services are not enough, that the city has to meet the challenge, that it takes a coordinated effort of all levels of government to keep us healthy, and aging and community is not easy," she explained. "We're all getting older, and the next-generation city starts with taking care of people, but ultimately we will have to transform the built environment, look at new modes of living, maybe more communal living.
"The city has lots of services, like Emergency Medical Services and volunteer Citizens on Patrol (vCOPS), and new modes of transport based on transit-oriented solutions — these are all things we're looking at to be able to age in community in a healthy and safe way."
Berku also pointed out, as part of her presentation said, that COVID "yanked" telehealth from the future "and into our daily lives.
"That's really what is motivating all of this," and resulted in the provincial grant, she said.
