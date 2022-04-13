The provincial government is greenlighting financial assistance for the largest urban electric bus acquisition project in North America.
Quebec municipalities through local transit companies will benefit from financial support from the government, which in recent years has increased its subsidies to 95% of the cost of acquiring a bus.
The authorization in principle will allow the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), as agent for eight other transport companies as well as exo, to make a group purchase of more than 1,200 electric urban buses with delivery to take place from 2024 to 2026.
The acquisition follows premier Francois Legault’s announcement last November at the (COP26) in Glasgow of $5 billion for the commissioning of 2,148 buses on Quebec roads by 2030 along with the infrastructure to accommodate them. To maximize the potential for local economic spinoffs, the level of Canadian content required in part of this call for tenders will be 25% and the final assembly must be carried out in Canada.
The historic election year announcement is in keeping with the CAQ government’s drive to electrify transport says Environment Minister Benoit Charette, recalling that as of 2025, all new vehicles acquired by public transport companies and benefiting from a government subsidy will be electric vehicles. “The authorization in principle announced today is a step in this direction and the eloquent expression of our desire to act responsibly and sustainably in the face of climate change.”
STM chair Éric Alan Caldwell assured that the transit agency “will rigorously conduct the acquisition process for this historic order, which will ultimately transform the portrait of sustainable mobility in Quebec. With nearly half of these electric buses destined for the STM, we demonstrate the seriousness of our electrification approach. The entire surface network is changing and our teams are mobilized to meet this great challenge, with the essential support of our partners.”
The call for tenders will bring together the transit agencies from Montreal, Laval, Quebec City, Longueuil, Lévis, Outaouais , Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay and exo.
The acquisition project will be eligible for financial assistance under the capital assistance programs of the Ministère des Transports, and electrification of city buses is part of a vast program also providing for the electrification by 2030 of 1.5 million light electric vehicles on Quebec roads including 40% of taxis, 65% of school buses, all of the government’s automobiles, SUV’s, vans and minivans, and 25% of its pickup trucks.
